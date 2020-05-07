Floods kill 200 people in Kenya after heavy rains

Floods and landslides in Kenya have killed nearly 200 people since heavy rain began last month across much of the country.

Another 100,000 people have been displaced.

A statement from the presidency said thousands of hectares of crops had been swept away.

The rain is expected to continue for weeks.

There are fears that two hydroelectric dams could burst their banks. People living downstream from the dams have been told to leave their homes and seek higher ground.

The Kenyan government says the floods will complicate efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 26 people.

