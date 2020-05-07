Kenya to shut off two areas identified as virus hot-spots

Kenya’s government has identified two areas – one in the capital, Nairobi, and one in the coastal city of Mombasa – that will be shut off for 15 days to try and contain the spread of coronavirus.

It believes the two areas, Eastleigh, a Somali-dominated suburb of Nairobi and Mombasa’s Old Town, have become centres for infection.

In Eastleigh, there are 68 cases of the virus and in Old Town there are 64 out of a national total of 582, AFP news agency reports.

There will be no movement “in and out” of the two places, the ministry of health said in a tweet.

The government has also announced that long-distance lorry drivers need to be regularly tested.

There have been concerns that they have been transmitting the virus across the region’s borders.

Source: BBC

