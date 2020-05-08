May 8, 2020

Coronavirus: 10 aides of Lagos governor test positive

7 hours ago

Some 10 staff members working at the Lagos State House, the official residence of the governor, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife have however not been diagnosed with the virus after three consecutive tests, according to the state’s health commissioner Akin Abayomi.

The aides are receiving treatment in isolation centres, Prof Abayomi tweeted, adding that all staff members at the governor’s residence were tested.

Source: BBC

