May 8, 2020

EU blacklists four African states over money-laundering

7 hours ago

The European Union has added 12 countries to its money-laundering blacklist, putting their financial transactions under greater scrutiny.

They include Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

Others are Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Cambodia, Mongolia and Myanmar.

Once approved by the European parliament the list will come into force in October.

The Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU needed to put an end to dirty money infiltrating its financial system.

Of the 22 blacklisted countries, only North Korea has refused to commit to trying to tackle the problem.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Bundesliga is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

7 hours ago

Kenya Sends Uganda warning over truck drivers

7 hours ago

Grenade explosion kills 1 in Rwanda

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.