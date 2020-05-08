May 8, 2020

South Sudan frees 85 children to decongest jails

7 hours ago

The United Nations says 85 children have been released from detention in South Sudan as part of efforts to ease crowding in jails during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 11 others will remain in prison because of the severity of their alleged offences.

The UN Children’s Fund said those who had been freed were reunited with their parents or legal guardians.

It said prisons in South Sudan are overcrowded, with inadequate sanitation and healthcare – conditions highly conducive to the spread of Covid-19.

The country does not have a juvenile justice system, with many children locked in jail with adults, often for minor offences.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Coronavirus: UEFA chief Ceferin welcomes Bundesliga return

7 hours ago

Bundesliga is back: The complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

7 hours ago

Mbappe awarded Ligue 1 golden boot after the season is ended early

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.