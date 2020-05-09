Jobless boda boda rider kills wife, two sons

A boda boda cyclist, who has been staying at his home idle since the lockdown, has strangled his wife and two sons before he fled.

The incident happened at Banda B in Nakawa Division, Kampala City at around 4am Friday.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman, Mr Patrick Onyango, said the suspect only identified as Yasiin, 46, put the bodies in polythene bags that he abandoned in the house.

“We suspect the murder was as a result of a domestic violence incident,” Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

The deceased were identified as Carol Namboozo, 25, and her children Musa, 4, and Shaban, 7.

This is the fourth incident where men are killing either their wives or children or both since the lockdown started.

Last week, a man burnt his child and himself in the house. A few weeks ago, a policeman killed his wife and two children at Kinawataka in Nakawa Division.

In the most recent incident, eyewitnesses told police that the suspect has been assaulting the wife “and at one time, he tied her with ropes and canned her badly”.

“We appeal to members of the public to solve domestic issues amicably,” Mr Onyango said.

