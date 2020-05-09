Uganda’s Covid-19 cases jump to 114

Uganda has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest number in a single day, bringing the total number of cases to 114.

The 13 cases were identified from the 2,421 samples collected from the truck drivers on May 8, 2020. Seven of the new cases are Kenyans, four Ugandans and two Tanzanian nationals.

All the 740 samples collected from the community members tested negative for coronavirus. The Health Ministry, says they have commenced tracking these positive truck drivers and will inform the public accordingly.

According to the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, they are working hard to ensure that the testing kicks off at the border points.

“With that, we shall be allowing them to leave with their results. We need the support of everyone to get there,” she told this reporter on phone.

She also called on Ugandans to wear face masks as Covid-19 takes root in Africa, saying that prevention is better than cure.

The new cases come ahead of national prayers hosted by President Museveni at State House Entebbe later today.

The total number of recovered cases in the country stands at 55. No single death has been registered in Uganda.

