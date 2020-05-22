Bruno K gets signed to USA-based record label

On Tuesday evening, singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K revealed that he had signed to USA-based record label Black Market Records.

The singer is the latest Ugandan artiste to sign to the label as artistes like Daddy Andre, Ava Peace, K-van, Boondocks, and Rabadaba are already signed by the label.

For a while now, Bruno K’s music career has had a lot of ups and downs mostly because the singer lacked proper management. Despite the ups and downs, Bruno K is a full package when it comes to music, he has great vocals, is a songwriter, and plays the guitar which most artistes in Uganda can’t do.

The singer who has been in the news lately over his “relationship” with TV presenter Faridah Nakazibwe took to his Twitter account to share the good news.

