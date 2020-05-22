Jose Chameleone, Naava Grey, Chozen Blood for Club Beatz concert episode 2

Returning for just the second episode of the second season, the Club Beatz At Home online concert has already registered success and earned such a huge fan base online. This edition is highly anticipated because it features the legendary Jose Chameleone.

The top east African music icon is set to perform on the Club Beatz at Home online concert this Saturday May 23, 2020 together with sensational singer Naava Grey, Chozen Blood, rapper Recho Rey, and Nutty Neithan.

The past editions of this concert have had top local musicians but none in the caliber of Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone. He is undoubtedly a music general whose achievements speak for themselves.

His music has healed and inspired many souls across the world and his contribution to the arts industry can never be undermined.

The show will be hosted by Martha Kay and will kick off at exactly 8 am airing live on Club Pilsner’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Source: Sqoop

