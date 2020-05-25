NTV’s Faridah Nakazibwe Blasts Nameere as Girl Fight Escalates

NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe has tactfully hit back at her former workmate Justine Nameere, saying people should know their level.

Nameere has been accusing Nakazibwe, Uganda’s most popular female news presenter, of defaming her on social media.

However, in a recent daring attack, Nameere accused Nakazibwe of framing her workmates and accusing them of trying to woo her former husband, Umar Ssali.

Nameere posted on her Facebook page that Nakazibwe “found out that all the crap she was accusing and attacking me for, were actually a false making of her husband, a one Umalu Ssali who would open fake pages and frame innocent people to coerce Nakazibwe into believing that many ladies were chasing after him and that many people were telling him ill stuff about her so he could use this black mail to make her believe he is helping her to be with her!”

Nameere has since demanded an apology, a move rejected by Nakazibwe’s fans.

In a veiled response on Saturday night, Nakazibwe urged her haters to know their level.

“Akayimba ka Mazzi mawanvu akali ku #NTVDanceParty kati nkaweerezza bonna abampalampa 😜😜,” she said in Luganda, looses translated as, “I dedicate the song Mazzi Mawanvu (deep waters) to haters.”

This was seen as a response to Nameere who also has shared a video on social media attacking Nakazibwe.

In her Tweets, Nakazibwe appeared to take the war to another level by blasting Nameere without mentioning her name.

Nakazibwe’s fans cheered her on, saying she should not be diverted by Nameere’s attacks.

However, some of Nameere’s supporters have since demanded that Nakazibwe apologizes to the former if it’s indeed true that she was misled by former hubby, Umar.

Observers say the war could rage on for more weeks considering that Nakazibwe promised to fire back after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Source: CR

Related

Share News







