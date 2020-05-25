Private schools condition government on reopening schools

Private school owners have set pre-conditions for the government ahead of partial school reopening, demanding relief food and exemption from paying local taxes and candidates’ registration fees for national examinations.

They also want their learners to be tested for coronavirus before reporting and also ensure government meet the water bills.

The proprietors, under their umbrella body National Private Educational Institutions Association (NPEIA), said their teachers were excluded from government’s food aid to vulnerable groups yet they have persevered without pay after schools were abruptly closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Hasadu Kirabira, the chairperson of Kampala private schools, yesterday told Daily Monitor that they want government to consider their concerns before schools partially reopen on June 4.

In their proposal, they want government to meet utility bills and support them with sanitisers since they will be required to spray many times to keep the school environment free from the virus.

Mr Kirabira said the proposed four-metre social distancing might not be possible among learners as it will mean recruitment of more teachers, matrons and school nurses, which money, they don’t have.

Source: DM

