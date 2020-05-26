May 26, 2020

50 trafficked Nigerian women rescued from Lebanon

16 hours ago

Fifty trafficked Nigerian women have been rescued from Lebanon and returned to their home country.

They have been placed in quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus and will be interviewed about their experiences.

The Nigerian Foreign Ministry said the Lebanese authorities had assisted in securing the women’s release.

Last year, a Nigerian woman was freed from forced labour in Lebanon.

A further 15 Nigerians, stranded in Lebanon due to lockdowns, have also been repatriated.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Mc Kats Unbothered by Fille’s Revelations

15 hours ago

NBS TV’s Sheilah Saltofte home attacked by robbers

15 hours ago

Sauti Sol in a star-studded line up for Idris Elba’s Africa Day virtual concert

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.