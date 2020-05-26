Gov’t begins easing of coronavirus restrictions

Uganda will today begin easing lockdown restrictions with private cars expected back on roads and shops and restaurants reopening.

But everyone must adhere to wearing of face masks in public.

President Yoweri Museveni last week delayed easing of restrictions to give people time to acquire face masks. He said the government would distribute free masks to all citizens aged over six.

The president’s senior press secretary, Don Wanyama, has however called for caution as the country slowly reopens, tweeting:

The restrictions will only be eased in 95 out of 135 districts, with 40 border districts still restricted.

Gyms and night clubs remain closed. Public transport restrictions will be eased on 4 June, the same day guidelines on the reopening of schools will be announced.

