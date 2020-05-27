Thirty Tunisians hospitalised after Eid alcohol poisoning

Six people have died and around 30 others hospitalised in Tunisia since Sunday after drinking tainted homemade alcohol.

The alcohol was consumed across several towns and cities in the province of Kairouan.

The cases first came to light on Sunday – the day of Eid al-Fitr which marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

State news agency TAP reports that a man and a woman were arrested in the town of Hajeb Al Ayoun on suspicion of selling the tainted brew and 87 litres seized by police.

Toxic levels of methanol that is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol can be fatal or lead to visual impairment.

There have been several cases of methanol poisoning in Tunisia over the years. Consumption of illegally sold brew is common because it is cheaper and more accessible to the majority, particularly in poorer areas.

Source: BBC

