May 28, 2020

Algeria recalls France ambassador after protest film

6 hours ago

Algeria has recalled its ambassador to France in response to a documentary on the protest movement in Algeria that was broadcast on French television on Tuesday.

The Algerian foreign ministry said that the people of Algeria and the country’s institutions had been attacked in the film.

Entitled ‘Algerie Mon Amour’, the documentary focuses on the Hirak movement that has been at the heart of the anti-government protests – as well as looking at how young Algerians see their lives.

The film has already triggered a wave of criticism online from a number of Algerians.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Tanzania says US spread ‘false information’ on Covid-19

6 hours ago

Bishops question the reliability of Burundi poll

6 hours ago

Zambia’s health minister tests positive for Covid-19

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.