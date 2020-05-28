Algeria recalls France ambassador after protest film

Algeria has recalled its ambassador to France in response to a documentary on the protest movement in Algeria that was broadcast on French television on Tuesday.

The Algerian foreign ministry said that the people of Algeria and the country’s institutions had been attacked in the film.

Entitled ‘Algerie Mon Amour’, the documentary focuses on the Hirak movement that has been at the heart of the anti-government protests – as well as looking at how young Algerians see their lives.

The film has already triggered a wave of criticism online from a number of Algerians.

Source: BBC

