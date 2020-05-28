ADF kills 38 in the east of DR Congo
The UN says at least 38 people have been killed by an armed group in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
They were killed in a series of attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.
A local monitoring groups says nearly 500 civilians have been killed by the ADF since the launch of an army offensive against the group in November.
The ADF originated as a Ugandan Islamist militant group, but is now based in DR Congo and does not appear to be fighting for a religious cause.
Source: BBC