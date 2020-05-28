May 28, 2020

ADF kills 38 in the east of DR Congo

6 hours ago

The UN says at least 38 people have been killed by an armed group in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They were killed in a series of attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

A local monitoring groups says nearly 500 civilians have been killed by the ADF since the launch of an army offensive against the group in November.

The ADF originated as a Ugandan Islamist militant group, but is now based in DR Congo and does not appear to be fighting for a religious cause.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

South Sudan New Hotspot for COVID-19 as 21 Drivers Test Positive at Elegu Border

5 hours ago

House approves Shs33.3 billion supplementary

5 hours ago

Seeta traffic police officer was knocked by a chief magistrate

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.