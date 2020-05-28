Kenya records ‘staggering’ increase in Covid-19 cases

Kenya has recorded a “staggering” number of new cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Announcing the latest figures, he said that the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 123 to 1,471.

It was the largest single jump in positive cases, but has been attributed in part to the increase in testing capacity.

The minister noted that some of the new cases had come from the slum areas of the capital, Nairobi.

“There is a raging number of infections in these areas,” AFP news agency quotes him as saying.

There is a night-time curfew in place as well as restricted movement around some parts of the country to help curb the spread of the virus.

