Kadaga to Help with Presidential request for Kenzo to Jet Home

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga Wednesday said she had spoken to Ugandan singer Idrisa Musuza commonly known as Eddy Kenzo who is currently trapped in Cote d’Ivoire following virus-induced lockdown.

According to the speaker, the Sitya Loss singer is “in dire straits.”

He has reportedly spent whatever he had yet he’s unable to return home because the flights are not available.

“I received a phone call today from Eddy Kenzo who is stuck in Cote d’Ivoire where he had gone to perform. The lockdown found him out of the country. …I call upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working through our Mission in Abuja to offer him consular services so that he can be assisted to return home; but to also meet his bills,” Speaker Kdaga tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

She promised to speak to President Museveni bout the singer’s plight with the aim of helping him.

“I will be informing H.E. Kaguta Museveni about this matter so that he can be assisted. For him, it’s even worse because he is in a French-speaking country. Life is not as easy as it would be if he was in an English-speaking country where he could talk with people and get assistance,” Speaker Kadaga added.

