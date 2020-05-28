Seeta traffic police officer was knocked by a chief magistrate

A Chief Magistrate was behind the steering wheel of a Toyota Rav4 registration number UAS 597U that allegedly knocked and caused the death of traffic Police Constable Innocent Ayesigye in Seeta.

Ayesigye succumbed to accident injuries on Tuesday morning at Rubaga hospital. The police leadership had transferred him from Mulago hospital where he was taken on Sunday evening after he had been knocked at Namanve along Kampala -Jinja highway.

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage released by police and a picture taken by an onlooker on Sunday evening showed occupants in the Rav4 guarded by a police officer in a Khaki police uniform driving off the scene as Ayesigye appeared almost dead on the ground.

Mr Ayesigye was attached to Seeta police station and at the time of the accident was riding a police motorcycle UP 2164 Jiansey white in colour.

“He was rammed into by the driver of motor vehicle UAS 597U Rav4 white in colour from behind throwing him into an oncoming motor vehicle UBG 896E Ford blue in colour,” Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Source: BBC

