South Sudan New Hotspot for COVID-19 as 21 Drivers Test Positive at Elegu Border

The Ministry of Health this Wednesday confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases in Uganda, bringing the total number of cases in the country 281.

“Today 27th May 2020, 28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases are now 281,” the Health Ministry announced.

Of the 28 new cases, 21 are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu while 7 are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

South Sudan has in recent weeks also turned into a hotspot for Coronavirus with President Salva Kiir warning that the country’s healthcare system could collapse if the number of infections continued to rise rapidly.

“The whole world is struggling to contain the pandemic and South Sudan should be extra cautious in ensuring that we don’t reach the levels we have seen in other countries. Our health system may not be able to withstand overwhelming emergencies we have witnessed in other countries if things get worse,” warned Kiir in a statement issued on May 26.

“There is need to remain cautious and observe health guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of the pandemic,” he emphasised.

Several members of the national taskforce formed to fight COVID-19, including First Vice President Dr Riek Machar, have since tested positive for the novel virus.

Meanwhile, 7 foreign truck drivers (4 Tanzanians, 1 Eritrean, 1 Congolese and 1 Burundian) who tested positive for the virus were handed back to their respective country of origin by Ugandan authorities.

A total of 1,456 samples from points of entry were tested for Coronavirus on Wednesday while 548 were from the community and contacts.

Currently, Uganda has a total of 281 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 69 recoveries and no fatalities.

