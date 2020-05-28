May 28, 2020

Tanzanian comedian out on bail after a court appearance

6 hours ago

Tanzanian comedian Idris Sultan and a co-accused have been freed on bail after being charged under the Electronic and Postal Communications Act.

He was detained by police after a video of him laughing at an old photo of the president was widely shared.

Sultan is accused of using someone else’s Sim card while his his co-accused has been charged for failing to report the change of the Sim card possession.

Earlier this week, a police spokesperson told the BBC that Sultan would be charged on three counts, including cybercrimes offences and tampering with evidence.

It is unclear why police have abandoned those charges.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

King Micheal Claims Balaam wants to kill him

2 hours ago

Bryan White Has Never Seen the Colour of My Knickers – Stellah Nandawula

2 hours ago

Bebe Cool is the Greatest Musician in Uganda – Sauti Sol

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.