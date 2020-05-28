Zambia’s health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Zambia’s Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the second cabinet minister to have Covid-19.

Information Minister Dora Siliya went public about her test results last weekend in order to fight the stigma associated with the virus, she told the BBC.

The health minister’s test results were announced at a press briefing updating the nation on the latest figures.

In the last five days, Zambia has recorded 137 new cases, bringing the new total to 1,057.

Seven people have died from the virus.

Source: BBC

