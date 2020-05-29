Libyan trafficker’s family kill migrants in revenge

Thirty migrants are reported to have been killed in western Libya in revenge for the murder of a man involved in human trafficking.

The UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli, said the trafficker had been killed by migrants as he was in the process of smuggling them out of the country.

In retaliation, his family murdered 26 Bangladeshi nationals and four Africans.

Many migrants pass through Libya as they attempt to reach Europe on dangerous journeys in the hands of unscrupulous traffickers.

Source: BBC

