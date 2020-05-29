Madagascar denies plan for anti-coronavirus injections

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina appears to have made a U-turn regarding the much publicised purported coronavirus remedy he said his country had developed.

Last month Mr Rajoelina officially launched a local herbal tonic which he said could prevent and cure coronavirus.

But this was disputed by the World Health Organization (WHO) because there’s no scientific proof behind the claim.

Madagascar’s National Medical Academy also cast doubt on the efficacy of the artemisia-based drink, saying it had the potential to damage people’s health.

Regardless, on Tuesday Mr Rajoelina said Madagascar would start injections of artemisia and said clinical trials were already underway in the US.

However, Michelle Sahondrarimalala, a medical doctor and director from Madagascar’s judicial studies department, has now provided clarity on behalf of the president, saying that journalists had not understood what the head of state wanted to announce.

She said there was never any thought of putting artemisia in an injectable form and that the scientific committee hadn’t considered this.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







