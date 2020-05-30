Fruit Vendor Stabs 17-Year-Old Teen for Accidentally Knocking His Cart

Bweyogerere Police Station is investigating a murder, by stabbing, of George William Kamya, 17, a resident of Ntebetebe, Bweyogerere in Wakiso District.

The incident happened today Friday 29, at around 13 00hrs at Africa Oil Petrol Station Bweyogere, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

It is alleged that the deceased, while moving about with a friend only identified as Bashir around Africa Oil for their daily business of siphoning fuel, mistakenly knocked over a fruit cart belonging to Gilbert Muhumuza, a local fruit vendor.

This angered Muhumuza, triggering a heated verbal exchange. He then pulled out a sharp knife he was using to prepare his fruit for customers and stabbed Kamya in the neck.

Kamya died instantly.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said that Police was later informed of the incident, and a team from Bweyogerere Police visited the scene.

“Statements from available witnesses have been recorded and the suspect has been arrested,” Oweyesigire said.

The suspect is currently detained at Bweyogerere Police Station on murder charges.

“We want to urge the public to always resolve their issues amicably without injuring or killing their colleagues,” Oweyesigire advised

