Museveni to Grace Martyrs Day Celebrations

President Yoweri Museveni is expected as Guest of Honor at this year’s Martyrs Day Celebrations that will be held at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo on June 3rd.

According to Rev Canon William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, due to the prevailing circumstances caused by the COVID19 pandemic, only a few invited people will participate.

Ogenga revealed that President Museveni has already been invited as the Chief Guest.

On Monday next week, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu is expected to make an on-site visit to Namugongo where the celebrations will be marked.

Over at the Catholics Shrine, a mass will also be held by the Kampala Archdiocese and will also be attended by a select few.

The Archdiocese of Masaka has been scheduled to organized this year’s celebrations but pulled out due to the Covid19 lockdown which couldn’t allow they to carry on with preparations.

Source: CR

Related

Share News







