May 30, 2020

Malema virus warning: ‘Don’t go to church, you’ll die’

16 hours ago

South Africa’s firebrand opposition politician Julius Malema has urged people not to fall for the “trap” of going to church, saying they will die after contracting coronavirus.

Places of worship are set to reopen from 1 June after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced easing of lockdown restrictions to level three – but only 50 or less people will be allowed inside at any time.

On Thursday, Mr Malema said the reopening of churches would expose worshippers to infections and urged religious leaders to keep them closed if they cared about the well-being of their people.

He advised members of his Economic Freedom Fighters party not to attend worship, saying “it’s a set-up”.

He said restaurants had better hygiene practices but remained closed and so worship places should not reopen.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Five companies cleared to start making face masks

3 hours ago

High court Judge: I didn’t knock Seeta traffic officer

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: Egypt doctors accuse government over medics’ deaths

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.