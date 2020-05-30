Yemi Alade muses on men and plans a free concert

Nigeria Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade has men on her mind as she makes a very welcome return to This Is Africa on BBC World Service radio this weekend.

She popped by – if we can say that when it is actually a matter of hooking up via the internet – to tell us about her new single Boyz.

It was recorded before the lockdown and a video was also in the can.

“We thank the Lord!” Mama Africa the younger said.

Not surprisingly, Boyz is about boys.

Alade was often asked in interviews about the characteristics of her ideal man, so she decided to turn this list into a song, as well as adding a bit about what hopeful suitors should expect from her.

Guys, you’ll have to listen to the song to see if Alade would take a second look at you…

When Alade was last a guest on This Is Africa she had so many plans, a lot of which have now had to be cancelled.

She was due to perform at New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall with Angelique Kidjo, and had already sold tickets for her European and US tour.

For Africa Day last Monday she performed an online concert but, as she told me, for her it was not at all the same as feeding off the energy of a live audience.

“You don’t get the thrill, the infectious electrolytes we just share amongst ourselves.

“The lockdown has made me more hungry to be on stage, I even see myself doing a free concert, I don’t know how or when, but I’m so excited to get back to work when this finally happens.”

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







