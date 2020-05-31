Lagos lockdown ‘seems more like a honeymoon’

A Nigerian couple has told BBC OS that the coronavirus restrictions have been wonderful for their marriage.

Yinka, who lives with his wife Desola in the main city of Lagos, says it all comes down to time:Quote Message: My wife is a professional that works from nine to five – and because of traffic in Lagos sometimes we only see each other around 10pm.

My wife is a professional that works from nine to five – and because of traffic in Lagos sometimes we only see each other around 10pm.Quote Message: We hardly see each other except on the weekend – and the weekend most times is occupied with different activities.

We hardly see each other except on the weekend – and the weekend most times is occupied with different activities.Quote Message: But with the lockdown we are able to bond together. We are able to see the softer part of ourselves.

But with the lockdown we are able to bond together. We are able to see the softer part of ourselves.Quote Message: Basically the lockdown seems more like a honeymoon without a honeymoon.”

Basically the lockdown seems more like a honeymoon without a honeymoon.”

