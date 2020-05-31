South Sudan mourns freedom of speech defender

Journalists in South Sudan have been mourning the death of Edward Terso, who has been a voice for media freedom in the world’s newest country.

Terso, who died aged 58, founded the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) and was its general secretary until his death.

He was instrumental in helping to draft the country’s media laws, but faced many difficulties as he sought to defend the rights of journalists – often speaking out on their behalf.

Since Sudan Sudan became independent in 2011 many journalists have been harassed, intimidated, arrested and detained, especially during the conflict that erupted in 2013.

