Jim Nola, Fefe Bussi ‘wish Bebe Cool death’

Hiphop artiste Jim Nola recently released what seems to be a controversial song titled Enkwe-zawalumbe.

The song was criticised for its lyrics, where he mentions names of people he wished would resurrect and be replaced with those who are still living and among the names was Bebe Cool.

In the song, Nola says Bebe can die so that Mowzey Radio, Ak47 among others can return.

The same sentiments were also shared by Feffe Bussi in his recent free style while in studio.

Both artistes went on to mention other artistes that they wished were still alive such as Paul Kafeero, Elly Wamala, Basudde among others in place of Gravity Omutujju, Catherine Kusasira etc.

