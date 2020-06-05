Derrick undermines Grenade’s old ‘management’

Deus Ndugwa aka Grenade officially signed his first contract a few days ago with manager Derrick Orome, who previously managed Mary Batta, David Lutalo and Eddy Kenzo, among others.

The two have been long time buddies and when asked why he left Karma Ivien and Jeff Kiwa who many thought had signed him, Derrick couldn’t wait for Grenade to answer the question as he grabbed the microphone and said the people he was involved with were not his managers but just handlers.

“Grenade didn’t have managers. I want you people to know that from now onwards. He had handlers. A manager is a person supposed to invest in an artiste not the other way round,” he said.

To back him up, Grenade also said he neither signed a contract with Karma Ivien nor Jeff Kiwa. “They were just helping me out”. Okay…now we know!

