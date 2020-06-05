Kusasira was behind King Michael, Balaam fall out

There is unrest in NRM concerning their artistes and promoter Balaam Barugahara.

Not long ago, King Michael came out and accused Balaam of giving him half the money he was supposed to offer him from President Museveni for cows. He said Balaam is “selfish and ungrateful”.

He also accused him of being the biggest problem in NRM but at the beginning of this week, the singer apologised to the promoter at his offices in Ntinda.

Asked why he was tainting Balaam’s name, King Michael, real name Michael Mugwanya, said he was forced to say the words by Catherine Kusasira.

“Please forgive me Balaam, I was sent by different people to spoil your name. Catherine Kusasira told me that it is you who refused to take me to the President, but I’m so sorry,” King Michael said.

He added that since he has buried his hatchet with Balaam, he is looking forward to Balaam taking him to see the President so he can lay out all his problems.

