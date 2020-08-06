Another Nigerian airline sacks employees due to COVID-19

A Nigerian airline has sacked more than 100 pilots and engineers in another wave of sacking in the troubled aviation sector.

Bristow Helicopters has been forced to restructure due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it was a difficult decision it had to make at this time as it embarked on an extensive review of its operations.

This is coming just few days after one of Nigeria’s most prominent airlines Air Peace laid off at least 70 pilots and cut pay across its workforce.

The helicopter services in Nigeria earn their main revenue through services to the oil and gas sector.

Bristow said the impact of Covid-19, which has been severe on the aviation sector, and the downturn in the oil and gas sector had affected the demand for its services.

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) had embarked on strike over proper remuneration for the sacked Bristow employees.

The NAAPE is standing its ground and vowed to continue to fight the decision. The association’s strike has now entered its third day.

Source: BBC

