Uganda’s Museveni releases home workout video

10 hours ago

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has released a second home workout video in a bid to encourage people to keep fit at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 75-year-old appears jogging barefoot in a spacious living room, before performing 40 push-ups as a younger voice counts.

He said it was a challenge to his bazukulu – an informal Ugandan reference to youth, but which some people find patronising.

President Museveni released a similar workout in April after he had banned outdoor exercise to curb the spread of the virus. The ban was lifted in June.

The country is set for an election in January 2021 and the electoral commission has banned campaign rallies, urging candidates to reach to their supporters through TV and radio instead.

Source: BBC

