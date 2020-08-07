KFM’s Doreen Nasasira smiles to the bank

The times are tough and while some are grassing in this Covid-19 season, there are some who are hitting jackpots.

One of those people is KFM’s Doreen Nasasira who is smiling all the way to the bank after bagging herself a two-year deal with a real estates company.

The K-Zone presenter earlier this week signed a memorandum of understanding with Credible Estates managers to be their brand ambassador. According to Nasasira, she will be in charge of marketing the company on all her platforms.

“I am so excited with this deal. It is humbling to know that not just someone but people out there appreciate what I am doing and can’t thank KFM enough for giving me the platform where good things like this are happening in my life,” she said.

Although we pressed hard for some details, the radio presenter remained tightlipped on how many zeros are on her pay cheque. Congrats girl!

