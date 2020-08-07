Spice Diana donates to children’s centre

Spice Diana is one artiste who has benefited through this Covid-19 season.

She has managed to stay relevant throughout this period, even spending on things others may call luxurious (read bouncers), but that has not changed her humanity.

Early this week, the artiste donated food items worth Shs15m to the Kampala Children’s Centre in Kansanga. Among the items was matooke, maize flour, soap, sugar, rice, basins, plates and cups.

Spice Diana represented Bishop Arnold Muwonge of NDE Network who is currently in the UK.

“I find joy in giving back to communities, which is why when Bishop Muwonge called me, I responded with so much interest. I grew up in such communities, so I relate.”

