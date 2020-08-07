Three artistes turned down Nakyuka

Sheeba Karungi’s Nakyuka is without doubt one of the jams that have taken us through the lockdown. The song has been on top of the charts for more than two months now but what we have learnt is that the song was first turned down by three artistes.

Apparently Khalifa Aganaga first wrote the song for Karole Kasita but she turned it down, he then took it to another artiste known as Joy Landa who also did not feel comfortable with it.

Khalifa then tried Swangz Avenue with particular interest in Vinka but that too did not pass. However, he had been approached to write a song for Sheebah and before he could, he decided to interest Jeff Kiwa in Nakyuka.

Long story short, Kiwa immediately wired Shs1.5m to his mobile money account and told Aganaga there was no need to send the first song. “Jeff Kiwa was impressed with the song and paid the balance of Shs1.5m a few days later,” said Aganaga.

The singer says he will be focusing more on songwriting than singing because writing is better paying. The least I charge is Shs1m and I can sell five songs in a short space.”

