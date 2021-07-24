Juliana Kanyamozi’s tribute to departed son

Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyamozi has paid glowing tribute to her departed son Keron on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The Kibaluma hitmaker explained that his demise was still fresh in his mind, and not a day passes without her thinking about him.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you or miss you. Rest in peace Keron. Love you always son. #7yearsToday,” tweeted Kanyamozi, in a message that led to glowing tributes from her followers.

Keron passed on at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi aged 11 after suffering an asthma attack.

He was the singer’s only child at the time but Kanyamozi, who shot to fame in Kenya during his stint as a Judge at the Tusker Project Fame auditions, recently welcomed another son named Taj on her 39th birthday.

