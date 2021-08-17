Singers Danz Eko, Kasita flirt

Fast-rising star singer Danz Eko has assured fellow singer Karole Kasita that she is the one in another masterpiece song’YEGWE’ released recently.

Yegwe is ruling our airwaves. It is on everyone’s lips because the lyrics are just too lovely.

Yegwe” is a Luganda word translated to mean “It is you” or “you’re the one”. It is an Afro-dance song that will have you dancing to its tunes.

What has caught the attention of many music lovers,is the way the two talented singers flirt with each other in the visuals. The song makes you fall in love again and again.

Daniel Kikomeko a.k.a Danz Eko is a Ugandan Singer, Songwriter, Deejay, Visual artist and Businessman based in Seattle Washington, USA.

Signed to Sukuma Entertainment record label, which is based in Uganda, Danz Eko has already dropped a couple of songs before.

Yegwe was produced by the talented T.O.N who has worked on various local hit songs in the past years.

