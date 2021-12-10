International musician Rehema Naiga in Uganda

Renowned international artiste Rehema Mollan Westberg aka Naiga is in Uganda.

The Kenyan-born artiste whose singing career is based in Norway stepped foot at Entebbe International Airport this month, is on a career tour in East Africa.

According to our well-placed source, Naiga has some roots in Uganda as her mother is said to be a Ugandan. He landed at Entebbe Airport after spending some time in Kenya where she had fun with her family and performed at various functions there.

“She was warmly welcomed by her beloved sisters at Entebbe Airport before taking her to Hoima where they had amazing fun. She will go tour some interesting places in Uganda for all this Christmas season and is expected to perform at various events early January when Museveni finally reopens the economy,” the source, who is a member of her crew, said.

This is not the first time in her career to come to Uganda, though most of the visits she makes to the country are about her family and private businesses.

Ugandans who have been closely following are eagerly waiting to see her perform on Ugandan stages for the first time.

Naiga has many famous songs under her name such as; Sweet Love, Sunshine, You are Mine, Take over Me, Safe and Sound, and someone else among others.

Like this: Like Loading...